Virginia artists Tommy Richman, Shaboozey make Obama’s Summer Playlist

Barack Obama just dropped his summer music playlist on X, and the former president’s playlist features some jams from DMV natives.

Most Americans are sure to recognize Woodbridge native Tommy Richman’s hip-hop song "Million Dollar Baby" on Obama’s list. The song was released back in April and peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The song also reached unprecedented levels of virality on social media, dominating the TikTok Billboard Top 50 for eight straight weeks.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Tommy Richman attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Another Virginia native made an appearance on Obama’s list. Fairfax native Shaboozey’s country anthem "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" also showed up on Obama’s list.

The song is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has topped the charts for the past five weeks.

Check out former President Obama's Summer Music playlist below: