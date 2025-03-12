Virginia amongst the best states to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day: study

The Brief A new study named Virginia as the fourth-best state to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The study named New York as the number one state to celebrate the holiday, Florida as number two, and California as number three.



Virginia has been named as the fourth-best state to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, according to a study.

Online casino 1000 Mines created an index that ranked the best and worst states to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.

The study named New York as the number one state to celebrate the holiday, Florida as number two, California as number three, and Virginia as number four.

The company analyzed the quantity, affordability, and popularity of St. Patrick’s Day events listed on Eventbrite between March 16 and 17 in every state. According to the company, Google Keyword Planner was also used to find the number of St. Patrick’s Day-related Google searches per month in each state.