Virginia ABC changing distribution rules to avoid customers camping out

Virginia ABC is changing the distribution of limited available products to make it more random in order to avoid people lining up and camping out.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

ABC will announce the store locations where limited availability products are available to purchase during store hours on any given day of the week. Customers interested in purchasing limited availability products are encouraged to sign up for the Spirited Virginia e-newsletter

Virginia ABC will issue an announcement about the location of limited availability products only from these accounts.

Stores will receive limited availability products as part of their normal shipment, but the inventory will not show on ABC’s website and store associates will be unable to sell the products until they are notified to make the products available for in-store purchase. ABC will notify customers as to the locations once those stores have been authorized to sell the products.

The timing and store locations will be random to discourage individuals from lining up outside stores for extended periods or seeking information that gives them an unfair advantage.

FOLLOW FOX 5 DC ON FACEBOOK

Additionally, to make these products available to as many customers as possible, Virginia ABC is restricting purchases to one bottle per customer per day from all the limited availability products offered in any location.

The products are only available for in-store purchase and are not available for order through ABC’s special order process.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority CEO Travis Hill will join FOX 5 to answer questions about this process and why they decided to change the process for customers to get rare bourbons from Virginia ABC stores. The interview will be live-streamed at 11:45 a.m. on April 26 on FOX 5's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

For a list of the limited available products available, click here.