Virginia 16-year-old charged with raping woman during party at her home: police

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was charged with raping a woman at a party in Gainesville. The teen was arrested and is held at a juvenile detention center. The incident allegedly occurred on December 22, 2024; he turned himself in on February 20, 2025.



A 16-year-old Virginia boy was arrested after police say he raped a woman during a party at her home.

Teen charged with rape

Prince William County Police say the woman was hosting a gathering at her Gainesville home on December 22, 2024 when she became incapacitated.

Investigators say the teen sexually assaulted the victim at the residence.

Suspect faces charges

On February 20, the teen was charged and turned himself into police without incident. He faces rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.