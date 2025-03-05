Viral video shows DC hair stylist dragging alleged teen client by her hair

The Brief A viral video of a D.C. stylist dragging a client by her hair has caught the attention of many, including rapper Toosii. The video has over 54 million views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



A viral video on social media shows a D.C. hairstylist dragging a client by her hair.

The X post has since received over 54 million views and gotten the attention of Rapper Toosii.

The D.C. stylist has been identified as Jayla Amora.

In the video, the stylist can be seen dragging a girl on the floor by her hair to what appears to be a door. She can also be heard saying "Sit right here until somebody send it, I''m not f***** playin. You just tried to f***** run. You lucky I ain't beat the s*** out you."

The age of the client has not yet been confirmed. According to the stylist, the client was attempting to leave without paying for her service. The 18-year-old has since taken to social media to share details about the incident and her side of the story.

FOX 5 DC reached out to D.C. police about the incident, and they responded that they were looking into the incident.

