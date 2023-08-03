Vigil planned for missing Maryland teacher

Loved ones plan to hold a vigil for a missing Maryland mother on Friday.

Mariam Toure Sylla is a second-grade teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School.

She was last seen on July 29 when her son says she left her home in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive to take a walk. Police have searched Schrom Hills Park in Greenbelt where the teacher often took walks, but Sylla's whereabouts remained unknown.

Her family says she's very religious, and she often takes walks in the area. She typically returned home by sunset to pray, but that didn't happen this time.

Fliers have been posted across the Greenbelt community in hopes that someone has seen Sylla.

She is described as a Black woman, approximately 5’5" and 135 lbs. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police ask anyone who sees or comes in contact with Sylla to call Detective Davis at (240) 542-2134 or email him at ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov .

You can also call the Greenbelt Police Department at (301) 474-7200.

The vigil will be held at Schrom Hills Park Friday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.