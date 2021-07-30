Vienna spa worker accused of sexual battery on a client

An employee at a Vienna spa is facing charges including sexual battery on a client.

Vienna police searched the Green Spa on Church Street, Northwest on Thursday, and arrested Hongsub Song.

Along with sexual battery, they charged him with performing an unlicensed massage.

Police did not specify what kind of contact Song had with the woman, nor did they say when an incident might have occurred. They also did not release what capacity Song works in at the spa.

Song is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bond.

