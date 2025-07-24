Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire, spreads to 3 other vehicles in Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  July 24, 2025 1:35pm EDT
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A vehicle in Arlington County caught on fire and spread to other vehicles, causing serious damage.

Officials responded to and extinguished multiple vehicles on fire at the intersection of 33rd St S and Crystal Dr. No injuries to firefighters or occupants. Fire Marshals will be investigating the cause.

A single-vehicle car fire spread to and caused damage to three additional vehicles. No injuries to firefighters or the public. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.

