VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire, spreads to 3 other vehicles in Virginia
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - A vehicle in Arlington County caught on fire and spread to other vehicles, causing serious damage.
Officials responded to and extinguished multiple vehicles on fire at the intersection of 33rd St S and Crystal Dr. No injuries to firefighters or occupants. Fire Marshals will be investigating the cause.
A single-vehicle car fire spread to and caused damage to three additional vehicles. No injuries to firefighters or the public.
This remains an ongoing investigation.