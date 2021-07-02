VIDEO: Tornado warning, heavy downpour halts Washington Nationals game

A tornado warning forced the Washington Nationals to stop their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday as fans sought shelter from the strong winds and heavy downpour.

Video shared on Twitter shows heavy rain falling in sheets as fans took cover at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

The severe weather and storms that moved through the D.C. region Thursday night left a trail of damage.

The Dodgers were declared victorious over the Nats 6-2 after the severe weather stopped the game before the top of the sixth inning.