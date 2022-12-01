Video: Thief smashes way into DC Smoothie King, steals drinks from fridge in bizarre burglary

A bizarre burglary was caught on camera in northwest D.C. after a thief broke into a Smoothie King only to steal an armful of beverages from a refrigerator before running off.

The store's surveillance cameras captured the peculiar crook on November 17 just before 4:30 a.m. in the unit block of H Street.

Video: Thief smashes way into DC Smoothie King, steals drinks from fridge in bizarre robbery (DC Police)

The man can be seen entering the store through a smashed glass front door and head right for the beverage refrigerator near the front counter.

After grabbing what appears to be four or five beverages from the refrigerator, the man hurries back out the damaged front door.

The man was wearing a red and blue jacket and a white hat. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.