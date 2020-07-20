30 acres of sunflowers sweep across Maryland

article

McKee-Beshers in Poolesville has been swept in golden hues as 30 acres of sunflowers begin to bloom.

Located on River Road in Montgomery County, McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area welcomed 30 acres of sunflowers in their full glory.

Grab your camera and get ready to photograph the happy flowers! The public is welcome to visit, admire and photograph the sunflowers in bloom.

McKee-Beshers asks that visitors maintain proper social distancing. This includes no gatherings of more than 10 people and and remaining six feet away from other visitors.

Generally, sunflowers are in full bloom for two weeks.

As part of the wildlife management program, the sunflowers are planted in nine different fields where each serves as a food source for wildlife. It is for this reason that visitors are asked to not pick the sunflowers, as it reduces the amount of seeds available to wildlife.

Visitors are also advised that McKee-Beshers does not have amenities. According to their press release:

"While the area is open to the public, visitors should be advised that the area does not have amenities such as garbage cans, restrooms, shelters or tables. Additionally, anyone walking through the area should protect themselves against the elements, namely mosquitoes, poison ivy, ticks and - of course - the sun. Long pants and hiking shoes are recommended."

Be sure to plan accordingly.

