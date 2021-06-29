Video shows vehicle linked to death of 65-year-old Southeast DC woman

D.C. police on Tuesday released video showing a vehicle they say is linked to the shooting death of a 65-year-old Southeast woman in May.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: DC police release video showing suspected gunman in Northwest double shooting

Police say they responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast around 10:09 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 after gunshots were heard in the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When they arrived, they found Ella-Mae Neal suffering from bullet wounds.

Neal was rushed to a local hospital, where she died.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Advertisement

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

