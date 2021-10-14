VIDEO: Suspect who shot 12-year-old girl fires from sunroof of moving car in Prince George's County

Authorities in Prince George's County have released video they say shows the suspect who shot a 12-year-old girl Friday in Capitol Heights.

Officers say the girl was waiting for food inside of a restaurant in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike around 6:35 p.m. when she was shot. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover. Officers do not believe she was the intended target.

EXCLUSIVE: FAMILY OF 12-YEAR-OLD SHOT IN STOMACH IN PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY SPEAKS OUT

In the surveillance video, police say the shooter is seen firing shots while standing out of the car’s sunroof.

The car is a dark-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome window trim and door handles. Investigators believe the vehicle is an Infiniti and was last seen heading toward Brooks Drive.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-5200 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can also go online to pgcrimesolvers.com or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app and refer to case number 21-0046238.