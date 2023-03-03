Video shows stolen car crashing into Baltimore rowhouse killing 1, causing collapse

Horrific video released shows the moment a stolen vehicle crashed into an east Baltimore rowhouse, killing one person, injuring several others and causing the building to partially collapse.

The crash happened February 8 just before 9 p.m. when police attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s office who is investigating the case.

The vehicle fled and officers followed to the intersection of North Wolfe Street and East North Avenue. Cameras show the vehicle running a red light and striking a sedan causing both vehicles to careen out of control into a pedestrian on the sidewalk before smashing into a vacant corner rowhouse.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The collision caused the front portion of the rowhouse to buckle and break, sending bricks raining down onto the vehicles below.

Officers can be seen rushing over to try and help the occupants of the cars that were nearly completely covered in debris.

The pedestrian, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher of Baltimore, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police took the driver of the striking vehicle into custody. At least five others were injured and hospitalized.

The video was released by the Maryland Attorney General’s office who is investigating the case.