Video shows MDOT worker threatening to call ICE, investigation underway

The Brief A viral video appears to show an employee using profanity and threatening to call ICE on a man, prompting an investigation. The Maryland Transit Administration says the employee has been removed from service while the incident is reviewed. Officials say the behavior does not meet expectations for professionalism and reaffirm their commitment to respectful treatment of the public.



A viral video shared on social media appears to show a Maryland transportation employee cursing at a man and saying he was going to call ICE on him.

What we know:

The video of a man yelling from an MDOT vehicle was posted to TikTok on Thursday afternoon. Warning, the video includes graphic language.

Officials say that there is an investigation ongoing and the employee was removed from service.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson from the Maryland Transit Administration released the following statement:

"The Maryland Transit Administration is aware of an incident involving one of the agency’s contracted Mobility providers and is actively working with the contractor to investigate. The operator has been removed from MTA service. The behavior demonstrated in the video by the operator is not consistent with MTA or the contractor’s expectation that riders, employees, and community members be treated professionally and with respect. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming transit system for the communities we serve."