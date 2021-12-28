Video shows extremely long wait times at Virginia COVID testing site

SkyFOX video shows extremely long wait times at a Virginia COVID-19 testing site Tuesday.

Cars are seen wrapping for several blocks at a free drive-thru testing event in Leesburg.

The drive-thru events are scheduled for the first and third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at various locations across the county.

"We encourage people to get tested if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell or if they have been potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status," said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. "There are a number of testing options in the community and I encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get evaluated and tested promptly, either privately or through one of the county’s testing events."

The testing events are free and open to all. There are no age or residency requirements. No prescriptions or appointments are necessary.

A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. A PCR test (nasal swab) will be administered, which tests for the novel coronavirus. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered.

No COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these events.

