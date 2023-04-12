Video shows elderly couple being violently robbed in Montgomery County neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect after surveillance video from a quiet neighborhood in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County shows an elderly couple being violently robbed in broad daylight.

Gaithersburg Police say the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Salk Circle, a residential area located close to the Downtown Crown shopping and dining center.

According to police, the male suspect walked up to the couple, an elderly man and woman, and tried to grab a purse from one of the victims.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect run up behind the couple, and try to grab the purse. During the violent struggle for the purse, both the man and woman fell to the ground and the suspect then ran away in the opposite direction. The video ends showing one of the victims running after the suspect, while the other victim remains on the ground.

FOX 5 confirmed with the family that the woman is 78-years-old and the man is 79-years-old.

Police released the following picture as they continue to search for the suspect:

Suspect Picture. (PHOTO: Gaithersburg Police Department)

He is described as being last seen wearing all dark clothing and a winter cap.

Anyone with information on the incident, or nearby residents with surveillance cameras in the area of Salk Circle, Steinbeck Avenue and Decoverly Drive are asked to call Gaithersburg Police at 301-258-6400.