Video shows delivery driver appear to grope DC restaurant manager as she worked

New video shows a delivery driver appear to grope the general manager of a D.C. restaurant while she took a customer's order at a dining room table.

Rebeca Estrada was working at Rumi's Kitchen in Mt. Vernon Square on April 21 around 4:30 p.m. when an Amazon delivery driver who had just dropped off a package passed close to the table where she was standing.

As Estrada spoke with the customers and took their order, video shows the driver walk closely behind her and appear to touch her buttocks with his hand.

Estrada immediately turned to the driver and confronted him, but he was able to leave the restaurant.

Estrada said she immediately reported the incident to police and called Amazon to alert the company. In response, she said Amazon offered her a 25 percent discount off of the delivery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.