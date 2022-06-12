Video shows cow taking over office on England farm

Video from England showed a dairy cow wandering into an office on a farm and taking over the space.

The delighted owner, David Wright of Helsington, United Kingdom, said it happened on June 2.

He said it involved one of his favorite cows, Yvonne. Wright said it looked like she was ready to put in a shift at work at the farm.

"Someone left the door open and she wandered in from the pasture on her own," Wright told Storyful. "Never seen anyone as keen to get in on the admin!"

