DC street section closed amid collapse concerns

A stretch of 14th Street NW between L Street and Thomas Circle is closed Monday after an inspection revealed the roadway is at risk of collapsing.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the entire northbound side is shut down as crews work to prevent what engineers warn could become a catastrophic failure.

The Brief A section of 14th Street NW is closed over collapse concerns. An old sewer tunnel beneath the roadway needs urgent stabilization. Northbound traffic is detoured while crews secure the area.



What we know:

The issue lies beneath the pavement, where an abandoned brick‑lined sewer tunnel more than a century old sits weakened. DC Water officials say the tunnel is about 42 inches wide and sits directly under the roadway.

The street was first closed early Saturday out of caution. Engineers have since determined that immediate stabilization is needed to keep the roadway from collapsing.

Crews plan to fill the abandoned tunnel with engineered material to support the street and stop further deterioration. DC Water says the work requires specialized crews and equipment and is expected to take several days, with a goal of reopening the roadway by midweek, depending on weather and site conditions.

Utility partners are assisting with identifying nearby lines and helping to minimize service disruptions.

Here’s what commuters need to know Monday:

All northbound lanes of 14th Street are closed between L Street and Thomas Circle.

Drivers heading north are being detoured to 13th Street or 15th Street.

Southbound lanes on 14th Street remain open.

Pedestrian access is being maintained where it’s safe, but officials urge people to follow posted signs and avoid restricted areas.

The L Street eastbound bike lane is not impacted.

DC Water says public safety remains the top priority, and traffic restrictions will stay in place until the roadway is stabilized and deemed safe.

