Video shows arrest of suspect connected to serial attacks on homeless men in DC, NYC

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moment the man suspected of stalking and killing homeless people in NYC and D.C. was arrested at a gas station in the District on Tuesday.

Sources tell FOX 5 the suspect is Gerald Brevard III, who was arrested in Fairfax County in 2020 on abduction and burglary charges.

Gerald Brevard III (PHOTO: Fairfax County Police, 2020)

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they took the suspect into custody around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. He was taken to D.C. police for questioning where he remains.

He is believed to have been stalking homeless men in D.C. and New York City, killing at least two and wounding three others in less than two weeks.

Authorities say the investigation is still continuing and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III will provide an update on his arrest Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Watch the press conference live on FOX 5.