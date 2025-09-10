Body camera footage shows arrest of Maryland man accused of impersonating police officer

The Brief Police released video of a man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer. Van outfitted with fake lights and police gear. Charged and released on a $2,000 personal bond.



Montgomery County Police have released video showing the arrest of a man accused of impersonating a police officer and driving a van outfitted to look like a law enforcement vehicle.

What we know:

On August 29, detectives spotted a Ford van near New Hampshire Avenue and East Shaw Avenue with activated red and blue rear-facing lights and markings reading "Police" and "Policia" on its rear doors. After confirming the van was not part of the department’s fleet, officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, identified as 67-year-old Alejandro Ceferino Zunca.

READ MORE: Montgomery County man accused of impersonating police officer

Police say Zunca was wearing a fake badge and a holster containing a replica black pistol. A search of the van uncovered several items resembling police gear, including:

A yellow reflective police ribbon

A uniform shirt labeled "HAPCOA POLICE"

A taser in a holster

An ASP baton

A wallet containing a Baltimore City Police badge

Handcuffs

A baseball cap embroidered with "POLICIA NATIONAL"

An anti-ballistic vest

A roll of yellow caution tape

Additional imitation law enforcement equipment

Investigators say Zunca initially claimed to be a police officer, then said he had previously served in law enforcement. He was unable to provide documentation verifying either claim.

What's next:

The van was seized, and Zunca was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He was charged with impersonating a police officer and cited for unlawful use of red and blue flashing lights. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured personal bond.

Anyone who may have encountered Zunca posing as a law enforcement officer is urged to contact the Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Video shows arrest of man accused of impersonating police officer (Montgomery County Police)