Video shows Alaska cruise ship breaking free during sudden storm
JUNEAU, Alaska - A massive cruise ship broke loose from its moorings Monday when a sudden squall swept through an Alaskan port.
The dramatic scene involving the Celebrity Edge ship was caught on video by stunned witnesses in Juneau.
Cruise breaks loose
What we know:
The video provided to Storyful shows the ship swaying heavily in the harbor, hammered by strong winds and waves.
Moments later, the ship’s mooring lines that secured it to the pier snapped, and the ship drifted out into Gastineau Channel.
Gusty winds blamed
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the area as the storm moved through.
No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed there was no damage to the ship.
Video shows Alaska cruise ship breaking free during sudden storm (Credit: Alex Davison via Storyful)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Storyful.