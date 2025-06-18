The Brief A sudden squall in Juneau caused the Celebrity Edge cruise ship to break from its moorings. Video shows the ship swaying in heavy winds before drifting into Gastineau Channel. No injuries or damage were reported despite gusts reaching 60 mph.



A massive cruise ship broke loose from its moorings Monday when a sudden squall swept through an Alaskan port.

The dramatic scene involving the Celebrity Edge ship was caught on video by stunned witnesses in Juneau.

Cruise breaks loose

What we know:

The video provided to Storyful shows the ship swaying heavily in the harbor, hammered by strong winds and waves.

Moments later, the ship’s mooring lines that secured it to the pier snapped, and the ship drifted out into Gastineau Channel.

Gusty winds blamed

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the area as the storm moved through.

No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed there was no damage to the ship.

Video shows Alaska cruise ship breaking free during sudden storm (Credit: Alex Davison via Storyful)