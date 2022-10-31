Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna.

The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday.

Fairfax County police said they didn't receive any reports of a bear over the weekend, but they did respond to a bear sighting a few miles away on Brittenford Drive on Thursday.

It's unclear at this time if it's the same wandering bear.

If you are experiencing a problem with a bear, please contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources by calling the toll-free Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 855-571-9003.