Black bear spotted in Arlington County

A young black bear was spotted in Arlington County over the weekend, officials with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington say.

The sighting was reported on June 5. Video shows the bear slowly walking across the top of a brick wall.

AWLA officials say the bear appeared healthy. They say the bear is likely a male yearling moving through the area in his search of a new home.

Wildlife officials warn against searching for bears and urge the public to keep a safe distance if one is spotted.

AWLA officials issued the following recommendations for residents to avoid contact with bears:

- Secure garbage: Keep in a locked shed or inside until collected or use a bear resistant container.

- Secure any compost piles

- Take down bird feeders.

- Secure pet food in bear-resistant containers or inside locked sheds.

- Clean up porches/decks: Clean grills including drip pans, remove any potential food sources, and remember a screened in porch is not a "secure" storage area from a bear’s point of view.

- Never leave food, trash, or pet food inside your vehicle.

- Keep dogs on a leash at all times