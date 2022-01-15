VIDEO: Rotating ice disk returns to Maine river

A rotating ice disk has mesmerized the town of Westbrook, Maine, after it formed in the local river.

The City of Westbrook filmed and released the drone video.

The footage was taken between Jan. 11 and Jan 13. It showed the formation on the Presumpscot River, against a backdrop of the city’s snowy landscape.

According to local news reports, the viral disk made its first appearance in 2019 before partially forming again in 2020.

Ice disks are a fairly rare phenomenon that form as a result of a river’s structure and temperature conditions, according to Chris Horvat, a postdoctoral researcher at Brown University.

