Video: Possible tornado caught on camera in Maryland

Possible tornado activity was caught on camera in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

A viewer near Annapolis recorded video of a possible tornado near Annapolis, while another viewer in the Edgewater area also recorded a possible tornado.

READ MORE: 19-year-old dead, 1 person unaccounted for after Ida's remnants flood Rockville apartment complex

The rotation was recorded by Twitter user @myradar – and shared by FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Another user - @MarylandBlueCrab - also captured rotation on camera.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Multiple tornado warnings popped up in Virginia and Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged into the region.

This is a breaking update - we'll have additional updates as they become available

Advertisement



