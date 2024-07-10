VIDEO: Man attacked by teens in Southeast DC neighborhood

A video going viral on social media shows a man trying to run away from what appears to be teens harassing him in D.C.'s Buzzard Point neighborhood.

Another angle shows one of the alleged attackers chasing after the victim then punching him on his side.

D.C. police say the simple assault happened on Half Street in Southwest near Audi Field around 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 8.

Investigators say the victim did not want to file a report so they did their own write-up after reviewing the footage and seeing the "victim being assaulted by suspect 1 and suspect 2."

Nick Baker’s car dash cam captured the incident and he shared it on social media . He says the violence is unsettling and shocking.

"I think it’s important that everyone sees these things are going on. Such young people are the perpetrators so we can’t be too loose on crime. We have to have some standards," said Baker.

Baker hopes the suspects are held accountable for their actions.

"They’re young enough that they can improve, learn that what they’re doing is wrong so I hope that being called out for it will be a wake-up call to them," said Baker.

Georgie Britcher was walking her dog when she saw the situation quickly escalating.

"It was a very outnumbered situation in terms of a bunch of kids and one guy," said Britcher.

Overall crime is down 17% in the District compared to last year. However, the numbers only mean so much when it doesn’t reflect how people actually feel.

"For me, I am more concerned about how young the criminals are getting, I think that’s what, for me, if anything, I have the most issue with," said Britcher."

D.C. police are still investigating and looking for the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.