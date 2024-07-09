Expand / Collapse search

Dog stolen at gunpoint during arranged sale gone wrong in Southeast﻿ DC

By
Published  July 9, 2024 10:08am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police continue to search for a dog taken in an armed robbery in Southeast, D.C.

According to police, the victim arranged to sell the dog to a buyer in Southeast on Monday, July 8, 2024, around 9:30 p.m. Police say the victim met with the buyer in the 2800 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, and when negotiating a price, the buyer brandished a handgun and then fled the scene on foot with the dog.

The stolen dog is a female American bully with black and white fur. She is approximately nine weeks old and was not wearing a collar.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 