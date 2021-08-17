Wisdom Martin loses wedding ring playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters LIVE on TV

OH NO! FOX 5's Wisdom Martin loses wedding ring in a Maryland drain
FOX 5's Wisdom Martin was playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters in Bethesda when he lost his wedding ring in a drain.
Don’t worry, though, a crew arrived at the scene shortly afterward and helped retrieve the ring.
