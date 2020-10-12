DC police looking for driver who smashed vehicle into Northeast neighborhood building

article

D.C. police are looking for a man who ran off after allegedly smashing a vehicle into a building in a Northeast neighborhood Monday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene near 6th and H Street around 8:30 a.m.

DC police and emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building on H Street, Northeast.

The vehicle went through the wall of a vacant retails section of the building.

The driver ran away, but he was caught on camera after the crash.

Investigators discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from a location in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast on Monday morning.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

