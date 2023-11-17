VIDEO: Driver hits officer's car door while conducting traffic stop on route 28 in Chantilly

Fairfax County Police have charged a woman after she struck an officer's vehicle door during a traffic stop in Chantilly.

Police say an adult woman was traveling on Route 28 and failed to slow down and move over for an emergency vehicle on Nov. 11. The officer was making a traffic stop near Westfields Boulevard. As the officer entered their vehicle, the woman sped by and struck the officer's door and continued driving a short distance.

The driver was charged with failure to move over for an emergency vehicle. She was later released on a summons.