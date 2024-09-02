VIDEO: Dog rescued from house fire in DC

A dog is "doing well" after being rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C. early Monday morning, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a home on the 1700 block of W St SE before 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire displaced three adults, two kids, one dog and one cat, officials say.

The dog in the home was rescued by firefighters and was provided treatment by EMS personnel. The dog is now "doing well" according to officials.

No adults were injured in the fire.