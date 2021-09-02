Video: DC suspect smashes his way into store after employees thwarted theft

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing a suspect who allegedly tried to steal from a Northeast shop – only to try to attack store employees who thwarted the theft.

Police began investigating when they responded to the scene on Thursday, Aug. 19 – they say the incident unfolded around 5 p.m.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking around the Shoe City location at 1060 Brentwood Avenue with a bundle of items.

When he tries to dart out of the store, an employee can be seen seizing the items. After a brief struggle, the suspect reportedly ran away to his car, but returned holding a knife.

An employee locked the door before the suspect could open it, but he repeatedly kicked it until he smashed his way in through the broken glass.

The employees told police that the suspect then chased one of them around the store with the knife before running off toward his car in the parking lot.

One of the victims was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

If you can help identify the suspect, call police at (202) 727-9099, or text the tip line at 50411.

