DC Fire and EMS responded to Rock Creek Park for a large brush fire Saturday morning.

Officials responded to the area of the 7200 block of 16th Street Northwest for a large woods fire in Rock Creek Park.

According to officials, several acres of woodlands were impacted by the fire. Officials utilized eight engines, two trucks, one rescue squad, and four brush units.

No reports of any injuries.