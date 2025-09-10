VIDEO: Dashcam captures Honda sedan flying over freeway

The Brief Dashcam footage captured a car flying over a highway on Long Island, New York. Officials say the driver had a medical episode while driving. The driver sustained only minor injuries.



During peak rush hour, a car went completely airborne over a busy freeway, flying over six lanes of traffic – and it was all caught on camera.

What we know:

A 70-year-old driver suddenly sped up and launched off a hill on Long Island around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 3. Residents were stunned by the smoky dash camera footage captured by witness Joseph McGrath.

"A car came out of nowhere and jumped over the highway in front of me!" McGrath told Storyful.

Another witness on Sunrise Highway, Brandon Hyacinthe, described the shocking incident to News12 New York.

"It looked like a meteor going across the highway. At first I didn’t know it was a car," Hyancinthe said about the Honda sedan.

Before soaring past cars on both sides of the roadway, the driver was heading south on Pine Acres Boulevard.

"He had a medical episode [seizure], causing him to lose control and go flying up the embankment on the service road, over both the westbound and eastbound lanes," Dennison DeNatalie of the Bay Shore Fire Department told the New York Post.

Miraculously, the flying vehicle landed up against a tree, to the side of oncoming traffic. The driver was able to get himself up and out of the car and, fortunately, only sustained minor injuries.