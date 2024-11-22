Video circulates of 'alleged assault' in Patriot High School locker room between students

A video is circulating on social media that captures an "alleged assault" in a Patriot High School locker room.

According to school administration, a recent video of a locker room incident is under investigation. The video appears to involve five to seven students wearing athletic attire and football gear engaged in what is being referred to as "an alleged assault" by administrators.

A letter was sent out to parents detailing the inappropriate incident. Read the full statement below:

Dear Patriot High School Families:

We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media that captures an incident of an alleged assault in our school locker room. The behavior displayed in the video is unacceptable and does not reflect the values and standards of our school community.

Upon learning of the incident, PWCS has immediately launched a thorough investigation including law enforcement. We are working closely with all parties involved, including students, parents, and staff, to address the situation appropriately. Disciplinary actions will be taken as appropriate in accordance with our school’s code of conduct.

Our primary concern is the well-being and safety of all our students. We are committed to fostering a respectful and supportive environment. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our community as we navigate this challenging situation. We will continue to provide updates as necessary and encourage anyone with further information to come forward and report the information to the Prince William County Police Department.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Dr. Michael Bishop

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and new information.