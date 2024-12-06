Video captures lumber load crashing into car on Pennsylvania highway

Dashcam video captured a frightening scene as a load of lumber flew off a truck driving on a Pennsylvania overpass and slammed into a car on the highway below.

Derek Gooderham owns the dashcam that captured the incident as it happened on December 3 along Interstate 83 in Harrisburg.

The lumber flew down and swept the car ahead of him off the roadway. Gooderham said at first the wood looked like trees. "But after seeing it all unfold, it was an avalanche of 2x4s and 2x12s covering the highway," he told Storyful.

The incident left the road closed while crews hauled the lumber away.