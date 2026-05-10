Video captures arrest of alleged armed suspect at Mexican Cultural Institute in DC

The Brief An alleged armed suspect actively fleeing D.C. police on Saturday attempted to hide inside the Mexican Cultural Institute. Quick-thinking employees immediately alerted authorities to his location, allowing police to safely take him into custody. The Ambassador of Mexico released security video showing the suspect being led out in handcuffs.



Newly released video footage shows the tense moments an alleged armed suspect was taken into custody after attempting to hide inside the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

What we know:

The incident unfolded when a suspect, who was actively fleeing from D.C. Metropolitan Police, ran into the institute located on 16th Street Northwest on Saturday.

The institute was open to the public at the time, but quick-thinking staff immediately spotted the man and alerted authorities to his exact location.

Police converged on the building and took the man into custody without further incident or injury to the public.

Dig deeper:

Following the arrest, the Ambassador of Mexico released security footage capturing the moment officers successfully led the handcuffed suspect out of the building.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and any possible charges have yet to be released by police.