VIDEO: Bear successfully trapped, relocated to new home outside Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
ROCKVILLE, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A bear that has been spotted around Montgomery County in recent weeks has successfully been trapped and relocated.

The Rockville City Police Department tweeted Monday morning that the bear now had a new home outside the city and county.

The bear was first caught on camera going through a neighbor's trash in Kensington in April.

Kensington community on alert after bear sighting

A Maryland neighborhood is on alert after home videos popped up showing a bear roaming around the neighborhood. Residents are taking extra precautions. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more from Kensington.

It was spotted again on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation days later.

Bear caught on video at NSA Bethesda

A bear was spotted on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation in Montgomery County over the weekend.