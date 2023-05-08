VIDEO: Bear successfully trapped, relocated to new home outside Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A bear that has been spotted around Montgomery County in recent weeks has successfully been trapped and relocated.
The Rockville City Police Department tweeted Monday morning that the bear now had a new home outside the city and county.
The bear was first caught on camera going through a neighbor's trash in Kensington in April.
It was spotted again on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation days later.