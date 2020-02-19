Video: 77-year-old man fends off attacker with boxing punches
CARDIFF, WALES - A 77-year-old man in the United Kingdom used his boxing skills to fend off an attacker who authorities say demanded money from him at a cash machine.
The incident was captured on surveillance video earlier this month outside a grocery market in Cardiff, Wales. Video shows the man had just finished using the ATM when he was approached by a masked man who demanded cash.
"The victim bravely fought off the suspect who made off empty-handed towards the path leading to Colchester Avenue," authorities said. ""The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken."
Police are still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact them.
