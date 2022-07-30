VIDEO: 3 water main breaks reported in Capitol Heights

Three water main breaks have been reported in a Capitol Heights neighborhood, according to WSSC.

WSSC says they had an 8-inch water main break at 16902 Toyon Place with three customers impacted and four vehicles damaged.

READ MORE: Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

There was a second water main break at 4301 Torque Street with 18 customers impacted, and a third water main break at 1220 Nova Ave with 16 customers impacted.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CREDIT: Belinda Queen

Those who had their car damaged will be in contact with the claims department and work with them to make repairs.

All water has been turned off and water has been delivered to customers impacted.