The Brief VIDA Fitness in D.C. has reopened nearly two weeks after a deadly mass shooting in the Logan Circle community. The gym is still without hot water as of Wednesday, as a result of damage to the gas line. The gym implemented additional active shooter training for employees and is looking at new weapons detection technology and emergency notification systems.



Nearly two weeks after the deadly mass shooting near D.C.'s Logan Circle, VIDA Fitness has reopened its doors.

What we know:

It was an emotional day for employees at VIDA and members who walked back through the doors on Wednesday. Many of them were at the gym when the shooting played out.

The gym has been closed since Nov. 12 when police said a doctor who was angry with his homeowner's association went downstairs to the gym and shot and killed his building manager, James Stuart.

Dr. Matt Lambert, 55, then went upstairs to his condo where he shot and wounded five other people outside of VIDA from his balcony.

The gym is still without hot water as of Wednesday, as a result of damage to the gas line. Police said Lambert broke it during the shooting. The spa and salon remain closed due to the lack of water.

READ MORE | DC shooting: Gunman lay in wait before deadly Logan Circle attack; video captured ambush, police say

Dig deeper:

The gym said it has implemented additional active shooter training for employees and is looking at new weapons detection technology and emergency notification systems.

Employees have received counseling. As difficult as the day was, it was an important step in recovery for many.

"It was an overwhelming, ‘hey were ready to come back, we’re ready to reopen, we’re not gonna be defeated by this we’re gonna define it,’" said Aaron Moore, president of VIDA Fitness. "People were asking for it. There was obviously physical damage to the sprinkler line, so there were things we had to do from a physical standpoint to reopen, but when our staff and members said we’re ready to come back, that energized us and defined the timeline."

There was a growing memorial outside of VIDA after the mass shooting, which has been taken down ahead of a storm that is expected to impact the region on Thanksgiving Day. VIDA staff collected all the cards and are planning to mail them to Stuart's family.

Update on victims

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Stuart’s funeral expenses has raised more than $33,000 as of Wednesday. Stuart’s online fundraiser states that a memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Dec. 19. Attendees are asked to wear forest green to honor Stuart’s love for Christmas. Friends and family said Stuart had chosen the color for his Christmas wrapping paper this year.

Another GoFundMe raised $27,000 for a man named Julio, identified as a construction worker who was shot in the arm during the incident. The online fundraiser says Julio was trying to warn others to take cover when he was shot.

Susan Hemerski, the mother from Minnesota who was shot in the face while dog-sitting for her daughter, is making steady progress. On Thursday, she will fly to Minnesota to continue receiving treatment close to home, her family said.