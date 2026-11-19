The Brief The children of a woman injured in the D.C. Logan Circle mass shooting are speaking out about her recovery. Susan Hamerski of Minnesota was among six people shot during the incident on Nov. 12. Hamerski's family says she is unable to speak and faces numerous additional surgeries.



The children of a Minnesota woman who survived a deadly mass shooting near D.C.'s Logan Circle are speaking out about their mother’s ongoing recovery and the uncertain road ahead.

What we know:

Exactly one week ago, on Nov. 12, 67-year-old Susan Hamerski was walking her daughter’s dog near 15th Street and Logan Circle when police say 55-year-old Dr. Matt Lambert, a physician who was angry with his homeowners' association, opened fire from his balcony, shooting her in the face.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Susan Hamerski, Logan Circle Mass Shooting Victim (Courtesy of Hamerski family)

She was one of six people shot in the attack.

READ MORE | DC shooting: 6th victim now identified in Logan Circle attack

Hamerski had traveled to Washington, D.C., from Minnesota to care for the dog while her daughter, Madeline Hamerski, was on her honeymoon in the Dominican Republic. Madeline was still out of the country when she learned her mother had been shot.

What they're saying:

"All I wanted to do in that moment was to call my mom, was for her to pick up the phone and say, 'It’s gonna be okay, we’re gonna do this together,' but she couldn’t," Madeline said. "The thought of never being able to talk to her again… someone looked at my mom, and pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger, aiming at her head. It’s just—you can’t put words to it that someone would do that to your mom."

Despite initially being listed in critical condition, Susan survived and continues to recover at GW Hospital. However, she is currently unable to speak and faces numerous additional surgeries.

"It’s devastating to see your mother hurt and hurting," said her son, Sam Hamerski. "We’re not sure how much speech she’ll be able to recover. It’s scary. We don’t know what the future looks like. We’re just focused on making sure our parents are set up for that future."

To help cover their parents' mounting medical expenses, Sam and Madeline launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised nearly $250,000. To those who have contributed, Madeline said, "You’re keeping us afloat right now."

For years, Susan has been a vocal advocate for gun control. Now, unable to speak for herself, she wrote a message from her hospital bed that Sam read aloud on her behalf:

"This will likely never make sense. Those who commit such atrocities are not thinking about the right to bear arms. They are not thinking. I’m so grateful for my life and healing these amazing people are making possible."

According to her children, Susan remains deeply concerned for the other victims and community members impacted by the shooting. She has already requested nice letterhead from her hospital bed so she can write letters to others affected by the tragedy to let them know she is thinking of them.