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The Maryland Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of 32-year-old Eva Marquita Lewis, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Park Police officer, a homicide.

Police attempted to pull over a stolen minivan in northeast Washington last Monday when the driver fled.

Officers subsequently used a PIT maneuver on Pennsylvania Avenue in Suitland, injuring the driver.

An officer then opened fire and killed Lewis while attempting to arrest her. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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Image 1 of 6 ▼ Death of woman fatally shot by US Park Police ruled a homicide