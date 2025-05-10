Victoria Rowell on motherhood and her memoir 'The Women Who Raised Me'

She has starred in hit shows, including "The Young and The Restless" and "Diagnosis: Murder."

The multiple NAACP Image Award winner and Emmy-nominated star also starred alongside Eddie Murphy in "Distinguished Gentleman" among other films. But the role closest to her heart is the role of mother of two.

Rowell joined FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell for a special Mother’s Day edition of "Motivation with Marissa."

She talked about raising two children in a demanding career. Rowell also detailed her life in foster care, which she describes in her memoir, "The Women Who Raised Me."

