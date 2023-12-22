Expand / Collapse search

Victims killed in quadruple shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest DC ID'd

2 dead, 2 injured in mass shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest DC

Two people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southwest D.C. Thursday, according to police. No suspects are in custody but police have provided a description of a vehicle of interest.

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department have released the names of the two decendents from the quadruple shooting that unfolded in Southwest D.C., about a block away from Nationals Park. 

Police Chief Pamela Smith gives update on deadly quadruple shooting near Nationals Park

DC Police Chief Pamela Smith provided an update on the deadly shooting near Nationals Park Thursday morning. Two people were killed and two were injured in the incident.

The decedents have been identified as 35-year-old Patricia Harris and 24-year-old Tyrone Jacobs, both of Southwest, D.C. 

Police released an image and description of a suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting. The vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County on Thursday evening. According to police, the white Jeep Cherokee believed to be used in a quadruple driveby shooting was set on fire near a wooded area.

Police say the two other men who suffered from gunshot wounds remain in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding the crime, detectives are asking you to contact them. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

