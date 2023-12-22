Victims killed in quadruple shooting near Nationals Park in Southwest DC ID'd

The Metropolitan Police Department have released the names of the two decendents from the quadruple shooting that unfolded in Southwest D.C., about a block away from Nationals Park.

The decedents have been identified as 35-year-old Patricia Harris and 24-year-old Tyrone Jacobs, both of Southwest, D.C.

Police released an image and description of a suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting. The vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County on Thursday evening. According to police, the white Jeep Cherokee believed to be used in a quadruple driveby shooting was set on fire near a wooded area.

Police say the two other men who suffered from gunshot wounds remain in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding the crime, detectives are asking you to contact them.

