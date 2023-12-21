Torched SUV found in Suitland: Key clue in Southwest DC quadruple shooting investigation

Police have found the SUV believed to be used in a quadruple driveby shooting in Southwest D.C. Thursday, a block away from Nationals Park.

Two people are dead, and two others are in critical condition.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were gathered at Arnold Road and Whitehall Street in Suitland Thursday evening — where the white Jeep Cherokee was set on fire near a wooded area.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be the same Jeep Cherokee involved in the mass shooting that left a woman and man dead, along with two other men in critical condition.

D.C. police detectives say someone drove in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, began firing, and drove away shortly before noon Thursday in the 1300 block of Half Street Southwest, near Nats Park.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect's jeep – which police say was stolen in an armed carjacking on Kansas and Blair Streets in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.

Crime scene investigators will comb through the charred jeep to see if they can get DNA or other evidence to help solve this mass shooting.

If you have any information regarding the crime, detectives are asking you to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.