Victim considers legal action after allegedly being groped by classmate at Fairfax HS

The Brief A Fairfax County student is considering taking legal action against an 18-year-old suspect who reportedly groped her. Attorney Demetry Pikrallidas is representing only one of the multiple female victims who say she was groped by the suspect at Fairfax High School. The suspect is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, and is now facing nine counts of assault and battery.



One of the Fairfax County students allegedly groped by an 18-year-old classmate who is an undocumented immigrant could take legal action.

What they're saying:

Attorney Demetry Pikrallidas is representing only one of the multiple female victims who say she was groped by the suspect at Fairfax High School.

Pikrallidas described the incident as incredibly disturbing physical contact. He also says the victim has now been bullied at school after evidence was leaked on social media.

"We put the school board on notice as early as today. They know we exist, and we’re not going to let our child get bullied. We’re not going to let our child have inappropriate contact. We’re not going to let our child be told she needs to change classes," Pikrallidas said.

READ MORE: Illegal immigrant accused of groping classmates at Fairfax High School

The backstory:

The suspect is 18-year-old Israel Christopher Flores Ortiz. He’s an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, and is now facing nine counts of assault and battery.

According to authorities, Flores Ortiz is accused of grabbing multiple girls between the legs from behind. He is currently being held without bond.

The case is still under investigation but Pikrallidas and his legal team say they’re conducting their own independent review.

His focus is on possible failures in supervision, including staffing levels, hallway monitoring and overall student safety measures.

He adds that schools have a responsibility to protect students from foreseeable harm, adding that if risks were known but not addressed could raise serious questions about accountability.

"I find it really hard to believe that this particular individual started his groping in March," Pikrallidas said. "I think when he started or when he enrolled is part of the investigation and there was an incident before."

Dig deeper:

This comes as Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed outside counsel has also been brought in to review the incident.

FOX 5 reached out to FCPS for comment.

A spokesperson referred FOX 5 to a recent release sent to parents, saying in part, "the goal is clear: establish a clear understanding of what occurred, when it occurred, and confirm that all policies, procedures and regulations were properly followed."

So far, no lawsuit has been filed, but attorneys say all legal options remain on the table.

Flores Ortiz has his next court date on April 9.