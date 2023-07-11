Victim striked with metal pipe during verbal altercation in Prince William County

Police responded to a residence located in the 5200 block of Spring Branch Blvd. in Dumfries, July 10 around 4:50 p.m. to investigate an assault.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, and an acquaintance, Christopher Allen Weaver, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the altercation Weaver threw various items at the victim before striking the victim with a metal pipe.

Officers say the victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injury.

Weaver was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond.

